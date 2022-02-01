Report: Bills lose OL coach Bobby Johnson to Giants

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
The Buffalo Bills have reportedly had their first coach follow Brian Daboll to the New York Giants.

According to multiple reports including The Athletic, the Bills have lost offensive line coach Bobby Johnson:

Johnson has held his position as Buffalo’s offensive line coach since 2019. Prior to joining the Bills, Johnson was the Indianapolis Colts’ assistant offensive line coach.

Last weekend, the Giants hired Buffalo’s offensive coordinator in Daboll as their head coach. Since then, speculation has surfaced surrounding Daboll’s coaching staff. Will he poach employees of the Bills?

It appears there will be at least one in Johnson. His contract expired in Buffalo.

The other with a spotlight on him is quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey. He appears slated for an offensive coordinator job, it just remains to be seen if it’s in Buffalo or New York.

Stay tuned to Bills Wire throughout the winter as we will provide all updates regarding Buffalo assistants and front-office members that are connected to other NFL teams.

