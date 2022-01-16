Report: Bills’ Joe Schoen ‘very interested’ in Bears GM vacancy

The Chicago Bears are in the thick of their search for a new general manager and head coach, where there have been a diverse group of candidates through this first week.

Chicago has reached out to an impressive group of GM candidates, including Buffalo Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen, who interviewed with the Bears on Sunday. And it sounds like Schoen

According to FanSided’s G.T. Bobby Thompson, Schoen is “very interested” in the Bears’ GM position.

Overall, it seems like Chicago is interested in the Bills organization as a whole, as they’re interviewing both offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

Report: #Bills Assistant GM Joe Schoen, is very interested in the #Giants and the #Bears GM positions per source. Schoen interviewed with the #Giants yesterday which went very well — G.T Bobby Thompson (@BThomps81) January 14, 2022

Schoen currently serves as GM Brandon Beane’s assistant in Buffalo. Schoen got his start with the Carolina Panthers, where he interned and later served as a scouting assistant in 2001. He served as the Miami Dolphins assistant director of college scouting before being promoted to director of player personnel (2014-17). Schoen spent his first five years with Miami as one of the team’s national scouts.

Here’s a look at the complete list of head coach and GM candidates the Bears have requested to interview:

