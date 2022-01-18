Report: Bills’ Joe Schoen named among ‘strongest candidates’ for Giants’ GM job

Much attention is on Buffalo Bills coordinators Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier. If the offensive or defensive coach depart, who will replace them?

While those are worthwhile questions, the Bills might be in line to answer another one first.

What does Buffalo do about filling assistant general manager Joe Schoen’s position? One report says Schoen might be the one that will depart first.

According to NFL writer Aaron Wilson, Schoen is considered a top candidate for the New York Giants’ vacant general manager position:

Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen is regarded as one of the strongest candidates to potentially land the Giants' GM job, per sources. They've got a strong list, including Ravens' Joe Hortiz, Titans' Monti Ossenfort, 49ers' Adam Peters, Chiefs' Ryan Poles — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 17, 2022

Last week it was reported that Schoen would interview with the Giants. That news came soon after previous GM for the Giants, Dave Gettleman, announced his retirement from the NFL.

In addition, Schoen will interview with the Chicago Bears for their top front office position some time this week.

Per reports, Schoen already had his first interview with the Giants. That took place on Sunday.

Stay tuned to Bills Wire throughout the winter as we will provide all updates regarding Buffalo assistants and front-office members that are connected to other NFL teams.

Related