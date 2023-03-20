Report: Bills have interest in DL Poona Ford

While defensive line is not a position group that pops off the page in terms of needs for the Buffalo Bills roster, the team is still reportedly keeping on eye on options.

According to NYup.com, the Bills have expressed a level of interest in free agent defensive tackle Poona Ford:

Per source, the #Bills have expressed interest in DT Poona Ford. Ford is a disruptor on the inside. He finished last season with 3 sacks, 14 hurries and 22 total pressures. Making the financials work on a player of Ford's caliber could be the tricky part. #BillsMafia — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) March 19, 2023

At the top, the finances come into play regarding Ford for multiple reasons. First, the Bills have invested in this D-line a lot.

Via dollars and cents, Buffalo is on the docket for plenty of dollars through the contracts of Von Miller and Ed Oliver.

Speaking of Oliver, he’s not the only player the Bills added through top draft picks. Others include AJ Epenesa and Boogie Basham.

Then there’s Spotrac’s projection. The outlet estimates that Ford could haul in $9.2 million per year in his next deal. That’s well out of Buffalo’s price range as their current salary cap space isn’t much higher than that. But Ford is still on the open market, so it’s unlikely he would catch a deal that expensive at this time.

The 27-year-old has played with the Seattle Seahawks since 2018. He was signed as an undrafted rookie by the team out of Texas.

While productive in the NFL since then, Ford initially went undrafted because of his size at only 5-foot-11. Even with his short stature, Ford lists over 300 pounds as well. Such a frame makes Ford’s skill set potentially a versatile one–He has shown the ability to rush the passer as a three-tech lineman and such a big body could be used as a space-eating one-tech as well.

Pro Football Focus graded Ford a below average 56.2 mark in 2022. In five seasons, Ford has notched 72 quarterback hurries, 18 QB hits and 10 sacks. In that timeframe he has played a total of 1,355 snaps over the B-gap, 837 over the A-gap, 625 over the offensive tackle, and 34 along the edge.

