Report: Bills host WR Jalin Hyatt on pre-draft visit

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt had a visit with the Buffalo Bills ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

According to theScore, Hyatt visited Orchard Park last week:

Two big visits for the #Bills today:#Tennessee star WR Jalin Hyatt’s visiting. The Biletnikoff Winner is a projected 1st-round pick.#SouthCarolina DL Zacch Pickens is also in Buffalo. Former 5-star recruit checks in at 6-4, 291-pounds: 4 TFL / 2.5 sacks last year. @theScore — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 10, 2023

Hyatt had a career-best year in 2022. He notched 67 catches for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns in 12 games played.

A speedy target, Hyatt has the potential to be a vertical threat in the NFL. The six-foot wideout could help an already explosive Bills offense.

Even though Buffalo already sports a receiver room with the likes of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, the Bills could always use multiple playmakers in their unit when quarterback Josh Allen is throwing the ball.

Next season is also the final year of Davis’ rookie contract. Hyatt could get an opportunity to prove his worth as a starter across from Diggs in the future.

But if the Bills do envision such a thing, Buffalo might have to use their top selection to secure Hyatt. He’s project to be a late first or early second-round selection. The Bills are first on the clock at No. 27 overall at the end of Round 1.

Related

Bills hosted Latavius Murray on free-agent visit Bills draft prospect scouting reports: S Jordan Battle 2023 NFL draft: ESPN names two LBs to 'keep an eye on' in Round 1 for the Bills

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire