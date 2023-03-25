Report: Bills to host All-Pro DL Calais Campbell on free-agent visit

Longtime NFL Pro Bowl defensive lineman Calais Campbell is having a free-agent visit with the Buffalo Bills.

According to 929 The Game, the 36-year-old will make a stop in Buffalo during his free agency tour which also includes the New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars:

A source told me that Calais Campbell’s visit with the Falcons on Wednesday went really well… also met with the Jags last week and has visits set up with the Jets and Bills this coming week. @929TheGame — Tiffany Blackmon (@tiffblackmon) March 24, 2023

Campbell was a second-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals back in 2008. Campbell has been named an All-Pro three times in his career, including a first-team nod in his last in 2017, and he’s earned six Pro Bowl honors.

Campbell was released this offseason by the Baltimore Ravens. In 14 games played in 2022, he notched 5.5 sacks. He last hit the double-digit sack totals in 2018 with 10.5.

The Bills’ hope for another run toward the playoffs and Super Bowl could be of appeal to Campbell. Buffalo’s defensive line has long run a rotation as well, which could be something a player at the end of his career would desire.

Even with all the investment the Bills have made in their defensive front over the years, aside from Von Miller, the group has struggled. Campbell’s veteran experience could be of use to younger players such as Greg Rousseau as well.

