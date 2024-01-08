Report: Bills' Gabe Davis has PCL sprain, could play Sunday vs. Steelers

The knee injury suffered by Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis on Sunday night was not overly serious.

Davis has a sprained PCL and hasn't been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Steelers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The diagnosis is considered good news for Davis after he had to leave Sunday's game with the injury.

Davis was second on the Bills this season with 746 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns and having him on the field against the Steelers would be a big boost for their offense.

A 2020 fourth-round draft pick, Davis is at the end of his rookie contract and will be a free agent after the playoffs.