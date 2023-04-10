Report: Bills have ‘eyes on moving up’ at 2023 NFL draft for offense

The Buffalo Bills are first on the clock at the 2023 NFL draft at the No. 27 overall selection.

If that’s to change, one ESPN report thinks it could be the the direction of moving up.

Per ESPN’s Matt Miller, the Bills reportedly have interest in trading up. An added nugget: Buffalo is looking to do so if the right prospect on offense is there for the taking rather than a defensive player.

Here’s the full report:

The Buffalo Bills are another AFC title contender with eyes on moving up, based on what I’ve heard from sources around the league. The Bills will play the board and see who is falling, but with the No. 27 selection, it’s very possible general manager Brandon Beane gets anxious and moves up for an interior offensive lineman or offensive skill player. That said, Buffalo has six total selections in this draft, so trading up very far wouldn’t be possible without mortgaging future draft classes.

Rounding out the rumor is the realistic note that if Beane does move his team up the draft board, it’s probably going to include the No. 27 pick and a future selection or two. That will happen due to Buffalo already having a low number of picks in 2023, just six, and Beane won’t want to leave the event with only three or four rookies.

Of note, the Bills do potentially have an extra compensatory selection in the third round coming their way at the 2024 draft thanks to the loss of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds during free agency. That could be amongst the mid-round picks that head out if Beane can find a trade partner at this year’s draft.

Of course, it’s worth noting that it’s smokescreen season and Buffalo’s front office chooses their words carefully. Is this a real update or not? That’s something we’ll never know.

Bills Wire will continue to provide any updates relating to the upcoming event in the coming weeks as information is made available,

