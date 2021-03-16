Report: Bills expected to sign ex-Saints WR Emmanuel Sanders

Another free agent deal is nearing completion as a player leaves New Orleans. Per Dan Fetes of Buffalo’s 13WHAM, the Bills will sign Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders once he’s been formally released from his contract, which the Saints informed him was coming last week. Because Sanders will be terminated, the Saints will not receive any compensation upon his signing with Buffalo. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that while the Bills are in “serious talks” with Sanders, he is not officially a free agent yet and can’t sign a new deal.

It’s quite an attractive landing spot. Josh Allen has developed into one of the game’s most exciting young quarterbacks, and the Bills depth chart features other talented route runners like Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley. Buffalo actually targeted Sanders last offseason when he was a free agent, but he was too slow to accept their offer and they ended up trading for Diggs. Now they’ll soon be working together.

Sanders had some bright moments in his one year with the Saints, setting a new personal record with a dozen catches early on against the Los Angeles Chargers. But his struggles in picking up the playbook and a midseason COVID-19 infection slowed him down, and he struggled to remain a consistent threat in the offense — he caught three passes or fewer in half the games he played.

Maybe things will go better for him in Buffalo; he’ll get a chance to suit up against the Saints when the Bills visit New Orleans in the 2021 season.