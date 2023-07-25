Report: Bills expected to sign ex-Titans RB Darrynton Evans

After reportedly losing running back Nyheim Hines for the season after a jet ski accident, it appears as if the Buffalo Bills may to fill the sudden roster void with former Tennessee Titans running back, Darrynton Evans.

According to Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston.com, the Bills are expected to sign Evans after he worked out for them on Monday. The terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

The former Appalachian State star was a third-round pick of the Titans back in 2020, playing in five games as a rookie due to injury and totaling 16 touches for 81 yards and one touchdown on the year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Evans missed most of 2021 with a knee injury before being waived during the 2022 offseason. He was then scooped up by the Chicago Bears prior to the season.

Evans played in six games for the Bears, tallying 15 touches for 97 yards. In total, he saw action on 112 snaps (49 offensive snaps, 63 special teams). In 2023, Evans was inked by the Indianapolis Colts but was waived in May.

#Bills, after running back workout, are expected to add Darrynton Evans (former #Titans third-round pick has played for #Bears, also worked out RBs Abram Smith @BUFootball @XFLDefenders and former #Packers Kylin Hill, per league sources, plus TE Jace Sternberger @KPRC2 https://t.co/gqqTVIygvj — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 24, 2023

Despite the injury, the Bills are seemingly set atop the depth chart with James Cook, Damien Harris, and Latavius Murray on the roster, but Evans gives them another potential option, especially in the return game, where Hines was expected to have a big role.

Advertisement

The App. State product has returned 10 career kicks in the NFL, recording 233 return yards for an average of 22.3 yards per return.

If Evans is going to extend his career another year, he’s undoubtedly going to have to prove his worth on special teams over the coming weeks.

More Latest News!

Former Titans OT Isaiah Wilson suspended for 3 games

ESPN analyst praises Titans' defense, breaks down situation on offense

What Titans' DeAndre Hopkins said in first comments since officially signing

Titans make DeAndre Hopkins signing official: 'Let's get to work'

Eddie George, Warren Moon react to Titans' Oilers throwbacks

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire