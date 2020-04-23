The Bills have exercised the fifth-year option on cornerback Tre'Davious White‘s contract for 2021, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The move comes as no surprise.

White, 25, earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in 2019.

He had 58 tackles, six sacks, 17 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a sack in proving he’s one of the best corners in the league.

In three seasons since the Bills took White 27th overall, he has started 47 of a possible 48 games with 12 interceptions and 43 pass breakups.

Report: Bills exercise Tre’Davious White’s fifth-year option originally appeared on Pro Football Talk