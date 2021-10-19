Report: Bills’ Dawson Knox completed pass but has broken hand

Breaking News:

Nick Wojton
2 min read
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox used to be a quarterback himself a few years ago… so why was his pass to quarterback Josh Allen on a successful two-point conversion pass so bad?

Now we know: His throw was actually completed with a broken hand.

Right after the throw, Knox was labeled questionable to return to the game with a hand injury by the Bills. He was also spotted on the sideline being looked at by trainers on the game’s broadcast.

Now, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Knox injured his hand but still wanted to attempt the pass:

As referenced in the report, Knox does not have a timetable for his return.

While it’s never a good time for any injury, this one is as optimal as you could get. The Bills (4-2) now enter their bye week after their late loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Knox might still miss some time after the bye, but at least Buffalo has a week off to allow the injury to heal.

Without Knox, Tommy Sweeney would have to step into the No. 1 tight end role for the Bills. Sweeney himself had actually scored the play prior to the two-point conversion attempt.

Knox was on the field for that and after the score, he slapped the top of Sweeney’s helmet in the heat of the moment. However, upon further review, it’s clear that Knox did so with only his left hand.

He keeps his right hand at his side, but then after, Knox did complete that pass. Probably in a very painful manner.

Bills Wire will provide updates on Knox’s health as they become available.

