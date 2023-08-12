Report: Bills’ Damar Hamlin will suit up for preseason game vs. Colts

The Buffalo Bills are set to have Damar Hamlin in their lineup on Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts.

According to the Associated Press, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott indicated that Hamlin will play. He had been a full participant in practices and workouts since the spring.

Hamlin, 25, went through a scary cardiac arrest episode last December during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The contest was called off after Hamlin collapsed to the ground and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

In suiting up against the Colts, it will be the first time Hamlin plays in a NFL game since the events that took place against the Bengals.

After his first full practice with pads and hitting at training camp, Hamlin called it a “roller coaster of emotions.”

Saturday will likely be more of the same.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire