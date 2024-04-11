Report: Bills could trade back at 2024 NFL draft

The Buffalo Bills have a huge need at the wide receiver position as the 2024 NFL draft approaches.

After trading Stefon Diggs, the idea of trading up came into the minds of many in Buffalo… but perhaps not the one on Brandon Beane’s shoulders.

According to ESPN’s NFL draft insider Jordan Reid, the Beane and the have an interest in moving back (or staying at) from their top selection at No. 28 overall in Round 1:

What we’re hearing about the Bills’ draft: Even before the Diggs trade, there has been some expectation that the Bills will be aggressive in trying to move up for a wide receiver on Day 1 — but I’m actually hearing the opposite. The Bills might ultimately be content with letting the draft play out and addressing the position at No. 28 — or even possibly trading back. If things go that way, Keon Coleman (Florida State) and Xavier Legette (South Carolina) are worth watching. Buffalo lacks a true boundary X receiver, and both would provide value in that role as strong, physical pass-catchers. — Reid

The Bills moving back a few selections might have to do with a few factors. There are a few top prospects at the receiver position at the upcoming draft, namely Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze. All three could go in the top 10 and Buffalo might not have the ammo to go up the board.

So why not go back and take a few more swings since both Diggs and Gabe Davis, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, are gone?

On top of that, Buffalo was projected to receive a third-round compensatory selection at the upcoming draft. It ended up being a fourth, which could have altered their plans.

Just another potential factor to watch at this year’s draft for the Bills.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire