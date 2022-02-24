Report: Bills could return to St. John Fisher for training camp

The Buffalo Bills might return to their home away from home during the summer in 2022.

According to 13WHAM-TV in Rochester, the team and St. John Fisher College are working on figuring out if training camp can return to the campus this July.

Nothing has yet been finalized, but there have been “discussions,” per the report.

For the past two years, the Bills have held their training camp in Orchard Park at the team’s home facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to that, Buffalo had shipped down the thruway to the school in Pittsford each summer since 2000. Before that, it was held down in Fredonia.

In recent years the Bills had appeared to be pushing away from moving training camp to Rochester. Since Sean McDermott took over as head coach the number of practices the team had held each year at St. John Fisher continued to shrink.

However, the coach and others such as general manager Brandon Beane have gone on the record to say they like taking practices out to the campus. The actions and words don’t fully align, but evidently there is a desire to head back away from Orchard Park again.

The report adds if Fisher does get camp practices, it would be for about two weeks.

