Report: Bills could play Jaguars in London

The Bills will play against both teams who are reportedly going to host games overseas in 2021, however, only one of those teams is a candidate for the Bills to face outside of the United States.

According to The Athletic on Tuesday, the Jaguars and Falcons will both host games in London next season. In 2020, the NFL took the year off from leaving the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Mexico City was an option, London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the lone site for these two international games because the U.K. has the COVID-19 pandemic “more under control,” per the report.

So now onto the Bills.

The Falcons and Jaguars are both upcoming opponents in 2021, but Atlanta will travel to Buffalo. The Jaguars are one of the Bills’ road opponents, so of the two teams, only Jacksonville is a candidate for the Bills to face across the pond.

The NFL is set to release Buffalo’s full schedule on Wednesday, along with the rest of the teams in the league.

Previously the Bills have traveled to London for action… and have done so against the Jaguars. In 2015, the Jags held off a comeback effort from EJ Manuel and the Bills in a 34-31 game.

