Report: Bills cornerback Levi Wallace had shoulder surgery

Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace had offseason surgery to address an injured shoulder, according to Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News.

Wallace missed Buffalo’s playoff loss to the Houston Texans due to an ankle injury sustained in the team’s regular season finale against the New York Jets. However, a shoulder injury was listed by the team in Week 9 when Wallace was listed as questionable to play against the Washington Redskins.

Wallace appeared in all 16 regular season games as a starter for the Bills this season. He recorded 76 tackles with two interceptions and nine passes defended. It was an interception of Sam Darnold in Week 17 that served as Wallace’s final play of the year as he was injured making the play.