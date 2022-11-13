Report: Bills are confident Josh Allen can’t further injure elbow

The Buffalo Bills have quarterback Josh Allen starting against the Minnesota Vikings.

There’s a reason for that.

Allen injured his elbow late in Buffalo’s Week 9 loss to the New York Jets. The QB went on to only practice once on Friday in a limited fashion.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team did their homework.

Per Schefer, the Bills (6-2) looked into whether or not Allen could further harm his elbow.

It was determined he could not, therefore, he’s playing against the Vikings (7-1).

Here’s Schefter’s full report:

Bills officials had been tight-lipped all week about his status and wanted to keep it secret until after Sunday’s NFL actives/inactives list was released. Bills officials spent a lot of time this past week leaning on the advice of their doctors and other arm specialists, and the team was reassured that Allen is not at risk to make the injury worse if he plays Sunday against the Vikings, sources said.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire