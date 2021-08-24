Report: Bills' Cole Beasley deemed close contact, required to quarantine

Report: Cole Beasley deemed close contact, required to quarantine originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Buffalo Bills wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis were sent home from the team facility and cannot return for five days after being in close contact with a trainer who tested positive for COVID-19, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reported.

Buffalo #Bills news: Per a source, Cole Beasley & Gabriel Davis passed this morning’s COVID test (came back negative) but have been removed from facility & must undergo 5-day reentry process as close contacts to a member of team’s training staff who tested positive for #COVID19 — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 24, 2021

Both receivers, along with the trainer, reportedly tested negative on Tuesday morning. The trainer is fully vaccinated, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Beasley, who has not received the vaccine for COVID-19, has openly bashed the NFL’s protocols and policies surrounding unvaccinated players. He made a “public service announcement” back in June, where he stated “I may die of COVID, but I’d rather die actually living.”

Public Service Announcement pic.twitter.com/XjQicdvnKm — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) June 18, 2021

"I'm not anti- or pro-vax -- I'm pro-choice," Beasley said after the Bills’ first training camp practice in July. "With that being said, the issue at hand is information being withheld from players in order for a player to be swayed in a direction he may not be comfortable with.”

The NFL’s policy requires unvaccinated players to remain apart from the team for five days if they are ruled close contacts with someone who tests positive, whereas vaccinated players do not have to quarantine under the same circumstances. New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is also in the midst of a five-day quarantine period in adherence with league protocols after “a misunderstanding about tests conducted away from NFL facilities,” the team announced Monday.

Beasley put up career highs in receptions (82) and receiving yards (967) last season under Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. The 2021 season will be the wideout's third in Buffalo.

The Bills currently stand at 2-0 in the 2021 NFL preseason. Buffalo’s preseason slate concludes Saturday afternoon when the team hosts the Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m. ET.