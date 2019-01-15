Report: Bills, Browns interview former Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin

The Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns have each hosted former Green Bay Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin for interviews, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

While the specific position Philbin has interviewed for was not specified, he had previously interviewed for the offensive line job with the Minnesota Vikings.

Cleveland has already hired an offensive coordinator in Todd Monken and announced that James Campen will serve as offensive line coach/assistant head coach under Freddie Kitchens. However, the Bills are seeking a new offensive line coach to replace the departed Juan Castillo.

Philbin took over as interim head coach in Green Bay after the firing of Mike McCarthy in early December. He’s spent most of his NFL coaching career in Green Bay before becoming a head coach with the Miami Dolphins for four seasons (2012-15) and then spending two years with the Indianapolis Colts as an assistant head coach/offensive line coach in 2016-17.