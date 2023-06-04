Report: Bills’ Brandon Beane spoke to DeAndre Hopkins directly

The DeAndre Hopkins saga rolls on.

The Athletic reported an update on the Bills’ chances of landing the All-Pro wide receiver, who was released by the Arizona Cardinals last week. The highlight was a source calling the possibility of Hopkins coming to Buffalo a “long shot.” That was based on the team’s lack of salary cap space. That news matches an update we previously had.

On May 30, a separate report noted that Buffalo and the Kansas City Chiefs had trade talks with Arizona before Hopkins’ release.

But according to the May 30 news, both teams did not get far because Hopkins still wants a long-term extension and both teams are up against the cap.

The Bills only have $1.5 million in cap space, per Spotrac. That’s the second-lowest number in the NFL. The only team with less? The Chiefs.

But The Athletic does note that the relationship between Buffalo and Hopkins is deep. Reportedly, Bills general manager Brandon Beane “spoke with Hopkins directly.”

As fantastic of a talent as he is, Hopkins is going to have to either take a discount deal or an incentive-laden one in order to make playing with the Bills a reality. Same with KC.

Aside from the Bills and Chiefs, it’s unclear whether other teams are interested in Hopkins, who will turn 31 this week. It’s likely that he takes his time to find out who will pay up before potentially circling back to Buffalo or Kansas City.

And if Beane has directly contacted Hopkins? You can bet the Bills will be ready and waiting if the price tag comes down.

