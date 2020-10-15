Report: Bills among three finalists to sign RB Le’Veon Bell

The Buffalo Bills signing running back Le’Veon Bell seemed like an idea that you could brush under the rug. That wouldn’t happen, right?

Well as of Thursday, we have a few arrows potentially pointing toward the Bills actually doing so. First, BetMGM gave Buffalo some decent odds to sign him… a tie for the fourth-best in the NFL.

And now we have something that’s perhaps a bit more conclusive. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Bills are among three finalists vying for the 28-year-old’s services. Per the report, Bell “plans to sign with” either the Dolphins, Chiefs… or Bills.

Prior to the 2019 season, Bell signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the New York Jets. After putting up a career-low 3.2 yards per carry in his first season with Gang Green, Bell has had limited production in 2020 due to injury, but has averaged 3.9 yards per carry.

So what gives? Bell was clearly upset with the 0-5 Jets. It’s easy to see because he’s no stranger to social media and Bell went out after the Jets’ latest loss, a 30-10 defeat at the hands of the Cardinals last week, and started interacting with messages that criticized the Jets’ usage of him in the game.

Prior to joining the Jets, Bell held out with the Steelers and did not play in 2018, but he did play an All-Pro level in Pittsburgh, earning that distinction twice. On Tuesday, it was reported that the Jets were trying to trade Bell. However, the Jets evidently didn’t find anyone wanting to give anything up for Bell because he was released the following day.

With the Bills, Bell would fit into a backfield with second-year pro Devin Singletary and rookie Zack Moss. Due to a toe injury, Moss has missed time this season. But regardless of just having Singletary or both guys healthy, Buffalo has not relied on the run game very much this year. Quarterback Josh Allen has carried the offense to their 4-1 record thus far.

But the Bills do possibly have one intriguing thing on their side in terms of Bell wanting to join: Buffalo has both the Jets and Steelers left on their schedule in 2020.

Related