The Texans changed the way their offensive operations worked this offseason when they handed playcalling duties to offensive coordinator Tim Kelly.

Head coach Bill O’Brien had handled those duties for the last four seasons and the team’s 0-3 start has reportedly led him to reconsider the new approach. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that O’Brien will be more involved in the playcalling and offensive planning this week and in the weeks to come, although Kelly will still be sending the plays to quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Texans have scored 57 points and picked up 924 yards while losing to the Chiefs, Ravens and Steelers to start the season.

Sunday’s game against the Vikings will provide the first look at how well the revised approach might work out for Houston.

Report: Bill O’Brien getting more involved in offensive playcalling originally appeared on Pro Football Talk