Bill Callahan was not unemployed for long.

The former Redskins offensive line coach, who served as Washington's interim head coach in 2019 after Jay Gruden was fired following an 0-5 start, is joining the Cleveland Browns staff, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The #Browns are expected to hire Bill Callahan to coach their offensive line, sources say. Important addition of a former head coach for Kevin Stefanski's staff. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 20, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 63-year-old will reportedly serve as the Browns' offensive line coach, a title he has over two decades of coaching experience of.

Callahan served as the Redskins offensive line coach from 2017-2019. He worked his way up the coaching ranks in both college and the NFL as an offensive line coach for over a decade before the Raiders hired him as offensive coordinator in 1998. He was later promoted to head coach in 2002 and spent two seasons at the helm before leaving for the same position at Nebraska.

After a four-year tenure as head coach at the University of Nebraska ended in 2007, Callahan returned to the NFL as an offensive line coach for the Jets. He spent the next 12 years as an offensive line coach for three different NFL teams before he was named the Redskins interim head coach in October.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

Report: Bill Callahan to join Browns' staff as offensive line coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington