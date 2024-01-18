Report: Bill Belichick will have second interview with Falcons

Is Bill Belichick on his way to becoming Atlanta's next head coach?

It certainly could happen.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Belichick will have a second interview with the Falcons over the weekend.

Belichick previously met one-on-one with team owner Arthur Blank. The Falcons announced that interview with Belichick on Monday night.

The Patriots announced that they had mutually parted ways with Belichick a week ago after the former head coach compiled a 266-121 regular season record and 30-12 postseason record with six Super Bowl victories over 24 seasons.

Of course, one of those championships came over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, with New England coming back from being down 28-3.

So far, the Falcons have been the only team to have any confirmed interest in Belichick in this coaching cycle. With a second interview on the way, things between Belichick and Atlanta could heat up quickly over the coming week.