Report: Bill Belichick is the highest-paid coach in U.S. sports

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick makes the most money in annual salary ($18 million) among all coaches in U.S. sports, according to Sportico.com.

Belichick stands above two men who are tied as second-highest-paid coach: Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll ($14 million per year) and New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton ($14 million per year).

The Patriots coach is in a unique position, operating as both the team’s coach and de-facto general manager. The team has not had a GM since Belichick took over as coach. It’s widely reported that Belichick, who downplays his role as the executive decision-maker, finalized the team’s personnel moves. In most NFL organizations, coaches may (or may not) have a say in personnel matters, but there is a general manager who makes the final call.

The fact that Belichick pulls double duty and has won six Super Bowls help explain why he’s the highest-paid coach in the NFL — and the U.S..

