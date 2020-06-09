Bill Belichick has remained silent over the past two weeks, refraining from making a personal public statement following the murder of George Floyd in late May.

But the New England Patriots head coach still has connected with his players behind the scenes.

As Patriots special teamer Matthew Slater pointed out on NBC Sports Boston's "Next Pats Podcast," the Patriots have had discussions as a team about Floyd -- an unarmed Black man who was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes -- and the current racial climate in America.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

For one of those discussions, Belichick brought in a guest speaker: Rahsaan Hall, the director of the racial justice program at the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) of Massachusetts, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Monday.

Hall "addressed the team for an hour on Friday, giving them an education on racism in our country," Breer wrote, noting that Patriots players thought Hall was "excellent, and spoke in great depth on the subject."

Listen and subscribe to the Next Pats Podcast:

Hall also met with the team last June, per Breer, speaking to Patriots rookies in during their rookie transition program.

Slater said last week he was thankful for Belichick giving players the space to have an open dialogue following Floyd's murder, and it seems Friday's meeting with Hall helped continue that conversation.

It's fair to wonder whether Belichick should make a public statement or do more to publicly support his Black players as they speak out against racial injustice and police brutality. Privately, however, the longtime coach appears committed to listening to his players and creating an environment where discussions can continue.

Report: Bill Belichick brought local ACLU leader to speak to Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston