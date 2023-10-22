Report: Bill Belichick agreed to lucrative, multi-year contract with Patriots

Some new context regarding the working relationship between New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and ownership could shift the conversation in an entirely different direction.

Belichick being on the hot seat has been a topic of conversation for weeks, but according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the greatest coach of all time quietly agreed to a lucrative, multi-year extension with the team in the offseason.

So at least in writing, Belichick is inked to remain the coach in New England for multiple years.

“Sources say Bill Belichick, during the offseason, quietly agreed to terms on a lucrative, multi-year new contract,” said Rapoport. “This contract [is] one of the most closely held secrets in New England. That said, I think it’s fair to say there was some uncertainty or at least intrigue surrounding him. Now, contractually, he is locked up long-term.”

Keep in mind, owner Robert Kraft could still fire Belichick after this season, but the fact that he was willing to negotiate a new deal likely means that isn’t the expected course of action.

If the Patriots decide to hit the reboot button, there’s a better chance Belichick will remain the one at the helm of those decisions.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire