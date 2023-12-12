Report: A big-time Wisconsin transfer portal target to visit Miami tomorrow

A report from a few weeks ago connected the Wisconsin Badgers with former Washington State transfer quarterback Cam Ward. Yes, that Cam Ward that beat the Badgers each of the last two seasons.

Ward is the No. 3 quarterback in the portal, ranked behind only former Oregon State QB Aidan Chiles and former UCLA QB Dante Moore. Given his track record at Incarnate Word and Washington State, dual-threat ability and experience against top competition, it’s easy to understand why he’s such a highly-touted transfer.

There are no reports of an official visit to Wisconsin as of now. But there was one earlier today from 247Sports’ Chris Hummer that Ward will visit Miami this week.

Washington State transfer QB Cameron Ward is expected to take an official visit to Miami on Tuesday, a source tells @247Sports. Ward is the No. 5 overall player in the @247SportsPortal transfer rankings. https://t.co/AJBgUhhb05 pic.twitter.com/kGMROy9l63 — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) December 11, 2023

The initial report named Wisconsin as a school to watch alongside Ohio State, Oregon, USC, Florida State, Washington and Miami. If Wisconsin prioritizes Ward, it will need to beat out many other top programs for his services.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire