A major step has been taken in the march toward what’s feeling like an inevitable cancelation of the 2020 college football season.

The Big Ten voted to cancel the 2020 season and will formally announce that decision tomorrow, the Detroit Free Press reports.

Dan Patrick said on his radio show that the presidents of the 14 Big Ten universities took a vote and it was 12-2 to cancel, with only Iowa and Nebraska voting against canceling the season.

It is unclear whether the Big Ten will try to play in the spring of 2021, or whether there will simply be no football in this school year.

The other major conferences — the SEC, ACC, Pac-12 and Big 12 — have not yet made any announcement, but all five conferences have been in contact about the possibility that there will be no college football at all this year.

Report: Big Ten will not play in 2020 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk