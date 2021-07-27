Report: Big Ten has ‘little to no interest’ in expanding conference

The Big Ten isn’t looking to expand at this time, according to Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports.

Conference expansion and realignment has been a huge topic in the past week, with Texas and Oklahoma expected to leave the Big 12 to join the Southeastern Conference. This move has sparked a bunch of chatter on what other moves could occur — including numerous teams expressing interest in the joining the Big Ten. However, that is reportedly something the league isn’t interested in at this time.

Wetzel tweeted on Monday night that he’s hearing “little to no interest in expansion” from his Big Ten sources. He added that the league is in talks with the Pac 12 on a potential non-conference rotating schedule agreement.

Here’s the full tweet from Wetzel below:

As discussed on Podcast, hearing little to no interest in expansion from Big 10 sources. No need to make a move. There is talk of a scheduling agreement with Pac 12 (rotation of non-con games). No, Ohio State/Michigan aren't leaving. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) July 26, 2021

Wetzel also debunked the wild rumor that Ohio State and Michigan were in “serious contact” with the SEC on joining the conference. That was something I personally was always skeptical about — but it was at least an interesting rumor.

We will have to wait and see if things change from what Wetzel is hearing, and if the league does in fact look to add a few teams. I wouldn’t be shocked either way at this point.

