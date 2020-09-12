Report: Big Ten to hold return-to-play vote on 2020 football season

Report: Big Ten to hold return-to-play vote on 2020 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Big Ten could hold a vote on whether to reverse its decision to cancel the 2020 season as soon as Sunday, Yahoo’s Pete Thamel reported Saturday.

After the conference’s medical committee held a “successful” Zoom presentation Saturday for its eight-member steering committee that outlined return-to-play protocols, a full vote by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors is “likely” to take place in the next 72 hours.

The news comes on the heels of a report detailing what factors could force the ACC to call off its season. Two ACC games, both involving Virginia Tech, have been postponed as college football got underway this week. In the Big 12, Oklahoma is expected to be “significantly shorthanded” in its season opener against Missouri State on Saturday as a result of positive coronavirus tests and contact tracing, among other reasons.

According to Yahoo, the conference is discussing an “optimistic” start date of Oct. 17 with the conference championship game being held in late December. However, both Maryland and Wisconsin have their programs on hold due to positives in their locker room and those teams may not be ready to begin their seasons by that date.

The Big Ten’s presidents and chancellors voted 11-3 against playing out the 2020 season in early August.