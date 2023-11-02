REPORT: Big Ten football coaches urge conference to take action against Michigan over sign-stealing allegations

According to a report from Pete Thamel of ESPN, the Big Ten football coaches met with with conference commissioner Tony Petitti on Wednesday night to voice their grievances and urge the conference to take action against the University of Michigan’s football program over their alleged sign-stealing scheme.

While the coaches have been pretty restrained about subject in the media and during their press conferences, Thamel’s report indicated that the coaches revealed a much deeper anger and frustration about the situation than they had let on publicly.

According to Thamel’s report, much of the call was around the coaches education Tony Pettiti on just how big of an issue this is and how big of an advantage it likely gave Michigan.

The Wolverines went 22-1 in Big Ten play since the sign-stealing was alleged to have begun. They were 16-8 in the years before that under Harbaugh.

