Giants social media team nominated for prestigious Sports Business Journal award
The #Giants' social media team was nominated for the Sports Business Journal's prestigious "Best in Sports Social Media" award on Tuesday
The first two-time winner of the Cup season, William Byron now sits atop the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings.
The Texans agreed to a deal with veteran wideout Robert Woods after he was released by the Titans and they’ve reportedly come to terms with another free agent receiver on Tuesday. According to multiple reports, the Texans have agreed to terms with Noah Brown. The terms of the deal, which can’t become official until Wednesday, [more]
Arsenal are at serious risk of losing teenage prospect Ethan Nwaneri, the youngest player in Premier League history, to one of their rivals in the so-called "big six".
DE Chase Winovich, who the Cleveland Browns acquired in a trade with the New England Patriots last year, will sign a free agent contract with Houston.
The Cowboys have contacted soon-to-be free agent linebacker Bobby Wagner, Ed Werder of ESPN reports. Wagner serves as his own agent. Werder adds that a “Wagner decision [is] not imminent as both seek to determine his current value.” The Cowboys showed interest in him a year ago, too, before the Rams signed Wagner to a [more]
The 49ers made a big move on Monday, in an effort to make their great defense even greater. Soon-to-be-former Eagles defensive lineman Javon Hargrave intends to sign on Wednesday a four-year, $84 million contract. Here are the details of the deal, per a source with knowledge of the terms. 1. Signing bonus: $23 million. 2. [more]
On Monday, word emerged that quarterback Aaron Rodgers had decided to play for the Jets. Evidence to support that conclusion came from information that he was working to recruit one or more Packers free agents to join the Jets. But now, nearly 24 hours later, nothing has happened. There’s currently chatter in league circles that [more]
Soon after the Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo to be their starting quarterback, star receiver Davante Adams took to Instagram with a strange message.
Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin has not given up his fight against the hotel that played a direct role in getting him suspended by NFL Network and ESPN during Super Bowl week. The case, we’re told, has already been re-filed in Arizona. The goal was to correct the defect arising from the fact that [more]
The NCAA tournament brackets are here.
Favorites, contenders, pretenders and those just along for the ride, we rank every team in the NCAA men's tournament from 1 to 68.
Don't get tricked into picking too many upsets in the first round.
The Bucks’ 7-footer and the 6-9 Lyles exchanged words before Lyles pushed Lopez in the face, and the two tangled all the way to the scorers table.
The NCAA men's tournament field is set, and it's time to start filling out your bracket.
Emma Raducanu scored her best win in the 18 months since her US Open triumph, overcoming world No 13 Beatriz Haddad Maia in a thrilling match under the palm trees of Indian Wells.
Denny Hamlin said Monday that he made intentional late-race contact with rival Ross Chastain during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series event, saying that he felt the timing was right for a measure of revenge at Phoenix Raceway. “It wasn’t a mistake,” Hamlin said. “I let the wheel go, and I said, ‘He’s coming with me.’ ” […]
Gregg Berhalter was the man in charge of the team representing the planet’s most powerful nation at its greatest sporting event five months ago, although his career is testament to the fact that in football much can change rapidly.
Denny Hamlin said on his podcast that he intended to put Ross Chastain into the wall on the final lap at Phoenix. Said Hamlin: 'It wasn't a mistake.'
He’d never agree with this characterization, in part because Aaron Rodgers likely would never agree with anything I’d ever have to say. But with the NFL’s annual free-agency negotiating window open, this is not a subject for fair debate. Rodgers officially is holding the Packers and Jets hostage. He’s doing so because both teams won’t [more]
Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner suggested there might be some package deals in place if his team lands quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the team is reportedly working on making one happen despite the fact that Rodgers has yet to reveal his intentions for 2023. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Jets are working on a [more]