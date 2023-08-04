Report: Big Ten clears way for Oregon, Washington to join putting Pac-12 on brink

The Big Ten has cleared the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership and join the conference, four people with familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday, dealing a crushing blow to the beleaguered Pac-12.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Big Ten and the schools in the Pacific Northwest were finalizing an official agreement and announcement.

The Ducks and Huskies from the Pac-12 still must officially apply for membership and the Big Ten presidents, who met Friday morning to discuss expansion, need to officially approve any moves.

Two of the people familiar with the negotiations said the schools’ applications are expected to be approved unanimously.