REPORT: Big 12 targeting other Pac-12 schools to join Colorado in expansion

With Colorado now on board, the Big 12 has 13 schools currently committed to the 2024-25 academic year. This odd number isn’t ideal, of course, and all signs point to the conference expanding further.

Per Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, the Big 12 intends to add between one and three schools to join Colorado in 2024. His report stated that the Big 12 is first seeking out other Pac-12 schools.

Arizona is the most likely Pac-12 candidate to join Colorado in the Big 12, sources said. Arizona State, Utah, Oregon and Washington also are possibilities from the Pac-12.

If none of those Pac-12 members are interested, the Big 12 would then target the Group of Five. UConn, Memphis, San Diego State and UNLV are the primary candidates being considered, McMurphy’s sources said. Each of those Group of Five schools, however, would have to pay a substantial exit fee to leave their current conference.

The Pac-12 schools being targeted are not subject to an exit fee due to the conference’s lack of a media rights deal beyond 2023-24.

