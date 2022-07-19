REPORT: Big 12 not interested in Pac-12 partnership

The Pac-12’s rollercoaster ride is just beginning, but it won’t include a Big 12 stop anymore according to a report by ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Per Thamel’s Big 12 source, the conference ultimately believed that a partnership wasn’t worthwhile financially, among other reasons. At the same time, his Pac-12 source was concerned over the fact that both conferences’ media rights contracts end at different times.

A Pac-12 source briefed on the conversations said that the Big 12 had expressed interest on Friday in possibly exploring a full merger. The Big 12 source said of the three options laid out by the Pac-12 — pooling rights, a scheduling concept or fully combining the leagues — the only scenario that could have potentially driven value because of the sheer numbers of schools and population areas was a full merger of the leagues. The Pac-12 source indicated the Big 12 was interested in that option. A Big 12 source said the Big 12 needed more time to explore that option further, which it did over the weekend, and decided not to explore any options further.

It now appears that Pac-12 commissioner George Kilavkoff and his board will be fully reliant on a successful next media rights contract. Though that’s going to be tough with UCLA and USC’s Los Angeles audience no longer available.

From Colorado’s perspective, the Big 12’s lack of interest here should be worrisome. But, that doesn’t mean a reunion with its former league is impossible. The Denver market is now one of the Pac-12’s largest and Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark remains open to additions — just not an entire conference.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List