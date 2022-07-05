REPORT: Big 12 considering to add multiple Pac-12 teams, including Colorado

The news of USC and UCLA heading to the Big Ten has sent massive shockwaves throughout college sports.

The latest buzz, however, has been regarding the Big 12 and which Pac-12 schools the Buffs’ former conference is considering. Well, we have some clarity on that situation, and it looks like as many as six teams are considered candidates for an invite from the Big 12, according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports:

Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah were mentioned specifically as the teams being targeted by the Big 12, sources tell CBS Sports. There is also consideration of adding Oregon and Washington to make the Big 12 an 18-team league, the largest in the FBS.

So, there it is. The Big 12 is considering the Arizona schools, the mountain schools and possibly Oregon and Washington to add from the Pac-12.

The Colorado Buffaloes are an interesting case, considering they left the Big 12 for the Pac-12. However, it now makes sense to return with the expected decline of the Pac-12 in general when USC and UCLA leave.

With the Pac-12 starting to negotiate a new media rights deal, this needs to happen quickly and Dodd reported that anything can happen right now:

“Everything is on the table,” said one Big 12 source.

This is a very fluid situation. But, for now, it looks like the Big 12 is hoping to add up to six Pac-12 programs in an expansion process.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List