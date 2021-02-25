Report: Best offer for J.J. Watt is between $15-$16 million per year

As the football world awaits J.J. Watt’s decision in free agency, we now know what kind of offers he is receiving from teams interested in his services.

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Watt has received offers from several teams, but the best offer for the veteran has been a deal worth between $15-$16 million per year.

While that might be the best offer, that doesn’t mean it’s the one Watt will take. After all, the 31-year-old is looking to play for a contender and it’s possible he could take less to join one.

One of the contenders in the mix for Watt is the Tennessee Titans, as general manager Jon Robinson revealed the team has been in contact with Watt’s reps.

JJ Watt has received several offers from teams. The best offer he has received right now is between 15-16 million per year, per sources. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) February 25, 2021

On Wednesday, longtime NFL reporter John Clayton named the Titans as one of three teams that are the favorites for Watt, along with the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills. He also noted that the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns are in the mix.

Being that they have limited funds to spare and multiple big needs to address this offseason, the Titans would probably like to ink Watt for less than that, but then again that will probably be around the going rate for some of the other top pass rushers on the open market, like Bud Dupree and Matt Judon.

If the interest is indeed mutual, the Titans will have to weigh if Watt is worth as much as those players considering his age and injury history, and if he can still be the kind of major impact player the team’s pass rush needs.

Related

Watch: Titans' Derrick Henry already in the gym preparing for 2021 John Clayton: Titans among 3 favorites for J.J. Watt K.J. Wright dubbed the ideal target for Titans in free agency

Story continues

List