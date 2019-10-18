Report: Best-case scenario for Mahomes is three weeks

Until Patrick Mahomes emerges from an MRI tube today and doctors read the results, we’re limited to the impressions of others.

And that picture’s something far less than optimistic right now.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, a source said of Mahomes’ right knee: “If there’s no damage, the best case would be around three weeks.”

Of course, if that’s the best-case scenario, that means it can also be much worse.

Early reports of a dislocated right kneecap emerged quickly last night, and Mahomes himself tried to tweet out an upbeat message.

The Chiefs have four more weeks before their Week 12 bye, with games against the Packers, Vikings, and Titans falling within that best-case window.

Those could be in the hands of backup Matt Moore, though any absence would require them to find another quarterback since they only had two.