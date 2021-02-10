Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has reportedly found the assistant he wants working with the team’s running backs.

Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports that the team is hiring Bernie Parmalee as their new running backs coach.

Parmalee closed out last season as the special teams coordinator for the Falcons. He began the year working with their backfield, but took on the new role after he staff was shaken up during the season. Parmalee has also coached for the Dolphins, Chiefs, Raiders, and at Notre Dame.

James Robinson led the Jaguars in rushing after signing as an undrafted free agent last spring. Chris Thompson is set for unrestricted free agency while Ryquell Armstead and Devine Ozigbo remain under contract.

Report: Bernie Parmalee to be Jaguars running backs coach originally appeared on Pro Football Talk