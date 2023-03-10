Report: Bengals won’t tender RFA Mitchell Wilcox

The Bengals are going to let one of their young tight ends hit the open market.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Cincinnati will not tender pending restricted free agent Mitchell Wilcox.

Wilcox has been with the Bengals since signing with the club as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He appeared in 15 games with one start in 2021, mainly playing special teams.

In 2022, he increased his offensive playing time and was on the field for 45 percent of the unit’s snaps. He caught just 17 passes for 139 yards with one touchdown.

Wilcox also played 56 percent of Cincinnati’s special teams snaps in 2022.

