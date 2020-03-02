Report: Bengals want to trade Cordy Glenn but will release him otherwise

Word came last week at the Combine from the team website that the Bengals could move on from offesnive lineman Cordy Glenn. Now, comes a more definitive report.

According to Jenna Laine of ESPN, the Bengals are shopping Glenn, and if they can’t find a trade partner, they will release him.

Glenn, 30, got in the team’s doghouse last year. He ended up playing six games, with five starts, and served a one-game suspension for an argument with an assistant coach.

He had asked for his release during the 2019 season.

Glenn is scheduled to make $7.5 million in base salary and count $9.5 million against the salary cap in 2020 in the final year of his deal.

The Bengals already have their left tackle of the present and future. They drafted Alabama tackle Jonah Williams in the first round in 2019 to play left tackle, but Williams missed his rookie season with a shoulder injury. He is expected back this season.

