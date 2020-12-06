Report: Bengals vs. Dolphins still on after positive COVID-19 test

The Cincinnati Bengals popped up in some breaking news Sunday morning ahead of the team’s Week 13 game against the Miami Dolphins.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the team had to shift defensive lineman Amani Bledsoe to the reserve/COVID-19 list and elevated one player from the practice squad to make up the difference:

“The #Bengals placed DE Amani Bledsoe on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and elevated DT Kahlil McKenzie from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement.”

Rapoport made it clear that this positive test won’t stop the game from happening, though.

Tom Pelissero said contact tracing helped give the game a green light:

All games are a go for today, per source. One player tested positive for COVID-19 overnight and contact tracing showed no high-risk close contacts. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 6, 2020

Bledsoe has been a key part in helping along a battered unit still making a scheme change.

The Bengals, 2-8-1, enter Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and continue to get ready for kickoff at 1 p.m. ET.

