Report: Bengals work out UDFA QB Peyton Ramsey

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Roling
·1 min read
Report: Bengals work out UDFA QB Peyton Ramsey
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Cincinnati Bengals always seem to have an eye on arms for the depth chart behind Joe Burrow.

Case in point, a recent workout with former Northwestern and Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey, according to Yahoo Sports’ Eric Edholm.

Ramsey just went undrafted and recently had a workout with the Carolina Panthers. A local Cincinnati product, he had previously had contact with the Bengals.

Before that, the 6’2″, 215-pound passer never hit the 20-touchdown mark in a season and averaged just 6.7 yards per attempt over four seasons across two different schools. Still, the combination of arm talent and mobility to work in or out of pockets makes him a pretty interesting depth addition of the team brings him aboard.

This comes on the heels of the Bengals adding another quarterback after a tryout at rookie minicamp. If Ramsey gets signed, he’ll be in a competition with several names behind Joe Burrow and Brandon Allen.

List

What scouting reports said about Bengals draft pick Tyler Shelvin

Recommended Stories

  • The Stock Market Might Not Gain Much Now. Should You Still Buy?

    A look at the alternatives, and the potential for unexpected gains, makes the case for continuing to invest in equities.

  • Vikings’ 2021 draft haul ranked middle of the road

    The Minnesota Vikings 2021 draft class was recently tabbed as pretty average.

  • Le’Veon Bell insists he’ll play this year, blames Jets’ play calling for decline

    Free agent running back Le'Veon Bell says he will play and play well this season. In a series of tweets, Bell went back and forth with fans, saying anyone who doubts him will be proven wrong. “2021 will be the year y’all reminded,” Bell wrote. So where will Bell go? He says that will be [more]

  • Concert commemorating Tulsa race massacre canceled

    TULSA, Okla. (Reuters) -Tulsa Massacre centennial organizers have canceled a Monday event, citing a sudden hike in financial gifts requested for three survivors of the slaughter that decimated the city's affluent African-American district of Greenwood. Kevin Matthews, chair of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, told reporters on Friday organizers had included the centenarian victims in plans for an afternoon of speeches and performances, with gifts of $100,000 per survivor and $2 million in seed money for a reparations coalition fund. But on Sunday, a lawyer for the victims increased the request to $1 million per survivor and $50 million for the fund, said Matthews, an Oklahoma state senator from Tulsa.

  • Zach Collins spotted getting up shots before Blazers-Nuggets Game 4

    Big Z inching closer to his return to the court!

  • Report: Rams have talked to Falcons about Julio Jones trade

    The Rams and Titans are among the teams that have talked to the Falcons about trading for Julio Jones.

  • Carmakers in 'India's Detroit' allowed to operate as workers protest COVID risk

    CHENNAI (Reuters) -Carmakers in the Indian automobile hub of Chennai will be allowed to keep operating, the state government said on Saturday, amid protests by workers who fear catching COVID-19 in one of the country's hardest-hit states. Tamil Nadu's government on Friday extended a near-total lockdown as coronavirus infections and deaths rise in the southern state, where average cases are running at more than 30,000 a day, official figures show. But a government order issued on Saturday said so-called continuous process industries, which include auto factories, would be allowed to function in accordance with measures such as social distancing to stem the virus's spread.

  • Marcus Smart shares candid thoughts about Kyrie Irving's comments

    Celtics guard Marcus Smart reacted to Kyrie Irving's comments by sharing his experience with racism at TD Garden and sending a message to Boston fans.

  • Klay Thompson's funny role in Warriors' pass the phone challenge

    Klay Thompson at the end of the Warriors' "pass the phone challenge" is perfect.

  • Falcons repeat report that Falcons have first-round pick on table for Julio Jones

    The Falcons, miffed by the blow to their trade leverage that came from Julio Jones‘ “I’m out of there” comments on FS1, are using their own website to build back some of it. AtlantaFalcons.com reports that ESPN has reported that the Atlanta Falcons have an offer on the table for a first-round pick in 2022. [more]

  • Carolina Panthers 2021 preseason schedule: Dates and times finalized

    Here are the dates and times for all three preseason Panthers games this year.

  • Le’Veon Bell rips Adam Gase-era Jets on Twitter

    Le'Veon Bell blamed the Jets for his recent failures in a series of tweets on Thursday.

  • Heat out to buck odds, rally from 3-0 down vs. Milwaukee

    The Miami Heat aren't just trying to avoid a sweep. The Heat trail the Milwaukee Bucks 3-0 in their best-of-seven, first-round NBA playoff series, and they're facing elimination on Saturday afternoon in Miami. "Our rhythm is off," Heat guard Goran Dragic said.

  • French Open 2021: When is the draw, when does it start and how to watch on TV in the UK

    After being moving back a week due to coronavirus concerns, the French Open is on the horizon. Following disruption last year, Roland Garros is in its more traditional place in the tennis calendar and the world's best are starting to arrive in Paris. Once again, all eyes will be on Rafael Nadal as he bids to win an astonishing 14th French Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam. World No 1 Novak Djokovic will be the biggest threat to Nadal's chances and will aiming to avenge his comprehensive defeat to the Spaniard in the 2020 final. Roger Federer will be in action in Paris, his first major tournament appearance since losing to Djokovic at the Australian Open in January last year. While Nadal is the clear favourite in the men's draw, the women's draw is wide open. Defending champion Iga Swiatek has the likes of 2019 winner Ashleigh Barty, world No 2 Naomi Osaka and Aryna Sabalenka all targeting victory. And you can never discount Serena Williams, who is continuing her bid for a record-equalling 24th major title. Meanwhile, new to Roland Garros is the introduction of a night session match on Philippe-Chatrier, echoing the US Open and Australian Open. When is the French Open draw? The draw for the tournament takes place at 5pm on Thursday, May 27 with a statue for 13-time champion Nadal set to be unveiled. When does the French Open start? In contrast to the other majors, the French Open begins on a Sunday and this year's event gets underway on May 30. Will Andy Murray be playing in Paris? No. Unfortunately for the three-time Grand Slam winner will not be competing in Paris. Muray has been struggling with a groin injury since March and is now putting his efforts towards Wimbledon, next starts next month. The former world No 1 also missed the Australian Open in February after contracting coronavirus. Which other big names are missing? Two former champions, Simona Halep and Stan Wawrinka, have pulled out due to injury. British player Kyle Edmund has been struggling with injury all year and will also be absent after surgery on his left knee in April. Canadian world No 14 Denis Shapovalov has a shoulder injury and withdrew at the weekend after losing to Casper Ruud at the Geneva Open. Where to watch the French Open 2021 on TV ITV have exclusive free-to-air live coverage of the French Open from Sunday, May 30. Presenter John Inverdale leads the broadcasting team including British Fed Cup captain Anne Keothavong, 2013 Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli, four-time Grand Slam winner Jim Courier, Andy Murray's former coach Mark Petchey, Fabrice Santoro and former British ladies number one Samantha Smith. Nick Mullins and Jonathan Overend will be in the commentary box, with Celina Hinchcliffe the on-site reporter.

  • Dana White talks 'TUF,' Jon Jones, Ngannou-Lewis and more

    UFC president Dana White previews the upcoming season of "The Ultimate Fighter" which debuts on ESPN+ on June 1.

  • NBA betting: Will Lakers have any challenge in the West? Clippers are in a ton of trouble after losing again

    The Lakers are even stronger favorites in the West after Tuesday night.

  • With Maki Pitolo out, LFA champ Gregory Rodrigues steps in to face Dusko Todorovic at UFC Fight Night 189

    Just days after winning the LFA title, Gregory Rodrigues has gotten the UFC call.

  • Kamuela Kirk steps in to fight Makwan Amirkhani at UFC Fight Night 189

    With Nate Landwehr off UFC Fight Night 189, a promotional newcomer steps in to fight "Mr. Finland."

  • Jon Jones hires veteran boxing promoter as Dana White says Francis Ngannou-Derrick Lewis fight set

    UFC president Dana White gave a hearty thumbs up Wednesday to Jon Jones’ announcement that he’d hired former Golden Boy Promotions CEO Richard Schaefer as his new adviser.

  • Naomi Osaka announces French Open media blackout, citing mental health concerns

    "I'm just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me."