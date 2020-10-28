Report: Bengals trying to trade unhappy DE Carlos Dunlap, who tried to sell his house on Twitter

The Cincinnati Bengals and their disgruntled defensive end Carlos Dunlap apparently agree on one thing: it’s time to part ways.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that the Bengals are trying to trade Dunlap, and have told him to stay home and not come to the facility.

Sources: The #Bengals have told DE Carlos Dunlap to stay home rather than come to work today as the team sorts out his future. They have had trade talks centered around their disgruntled pass-rusher, and those are continuing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2020

Would that be the home Dunlap tried to sell on Twitter after the Bengals’ 37-34 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday? Yes it is.

Dunlap has been visibly unhappy

Dunlap, who has been with the Bengals for his entire 11-season career, announced in a tweet that his Cincinnati-area home was for sale as soon as Sunday’s game was over.

“6000 sqft city view with huge balcony,” he wrote. “4 bedroom. 4.5 bathroom. In one of the best school districts for sale. Do your market analysis and make me offer. Serious inquiries only with proof of funds! Owner is willing to sell furnished or unfurnished!”

The tweet has since been deleted, but his amateur real estate listing wasn’t a surprise to anyone who had watched the game. Dunlap was seen arguing with members of the coaching staff on the sideline, and had to be calmed down by teammates.

This is Carlos Dunlap arguing with a coach at the end of the game. Appears to be defensive line coach Nick Eason. #Bengals @fox19 pic.twitter.com/5E8cXf1jjK — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) October 25, 2020

This parting of the ways has been simmering for awhile. Dunlap lost his starting job earlier this season, and recently posted a picture on Instagram that showed him as third on the Bengals depth chart. He captioned it with “I don’t got time for this,” and deleted the post soon after. His defensive snaps have majorly decreased over the last few weeks, dropping from 75 in Week 3 to 51 in Week 4 and under 30 in Weeks 5 and 6. Against the Browns in Week 7, he played just 12 defensive snaps.

It certainly seems like the 31-year-old Dunlap, who signed a three-year, $45 million extension with the Bengals in 2018, is ready for a fresh start with a new team. and the Bengals now appear to agree. With the trade deadline on Nov. 3, they have just under a week to find him a new home.

