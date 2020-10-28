Report: Bengals trade DE Carlos Dunlap to Seahawks days after he tried to sell his house on Twitter

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap is getting out of the Queen City and will need to sell his house after all.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Wednesday that the Bengals are trading the disgruntled Dunlap to the Seattle Seahawks. In return, the Bengals will get center B.J. Finney and at least one draft pick.

Sources: The #Bengals are trading DE Carlos Dunlap to the #Seahawks in exchange for draft pick compensation. Dunlap gets his wish, and Seattle gets some pass-rush help. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2020

More on the trade of #Bengals DE Carlos Dunlap to the #Seahawks: Seattle sends OL BJ Finney to Cincy along with a pick, per @TomPelissero and me. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2020

The Bengals reportedly told Dunlap to stay home on Wednesday morning, an indication that they were trying to get him out the door as soon as possible.

Dunlap has been increasingly unhappy with the Bengals lately, the only team he’s played for in his 11-season career. He lost his starting job and was bumped down to third on the Bengals depth chart, something he posted about on Instagram before deleting. He’s played a decreasing number of defensive snaps since since Week 4, bottoming out at 12 in the team’s Week 7 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

During that game Dunlap was seen arguing with members of the Bengals coaching staff on the sideline, and had to be calmed down by teammates.

This is Carlos Dunlap arguing with a coach at the end of the game. Appears to be defensive line coach Nick Eason. #Bengals @fox19 pic.twitter.com/5E8cXf1jjK — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) October 25, 2020

After Bengals loss, Dunlap tried to sell his house on Twitter

But perhaps the greatest indication that Dunlap wanted out of Cincy came soon after Sunday’s game, when he tried to sell his own home on Twitter.

“6000 sqft city view with huge balcony,” he wrote. “4 bedroom. 4.5 bathroom. In one of the best school districts for sale. Do your market analysis and make me offer. Serious inquiries only with proof of funds! Owner is willing to sell furnished or unfurnished!”

Dunlap deleted the tweet, but the message was clear: get me out of here as soon as possible, with or without my furniture. Now he’s gotten his wish. This time, he should probably get a realtor.

Defensive end Carlos Dunlap has gotten his wish and has been traded from the Bengals to the Seahawks. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) More

