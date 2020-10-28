Report: Bengals tell Carlos Dunlap to stay home, teams like Lions had trade interest

The Cincinnati Bengals are trying to trade Carlos Dunlap.

In the interest of making the split as amicable as possible from the point forward, the team has reportedly told Dunlap to not report to practice this week as the team preps to take on the Tennessee Titans, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

And according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, a team like the Detroit Lions had an interest in acquiring Dunlap via trade before Tuesday’s move to acquire Everson Griffen from the Dallas Cowboys.

In other words, the Dunlap era is almost over in Cincinnati, provided the team can find a trade partner willing to take on his contract.

Things hit a breaking point last weekend during the team’s loss to Cleveland when Dunlap got into a confrontation with coaches on the sidelines and players like A.J. Green were trying to break it up — Tyler Boyd then called out Dunlap on one of his social media posts.

Stay tuned, as a Dunlap trade could happen at any point.