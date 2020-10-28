Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap has not kept his unhappiness with his current role on the team a secret and it appears that an end to his run in Cincinnati may be in the near future.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bengals have told Dunlap to stay home rather than come into the facility for practice on Wednesday. The team has discussed trading Dunlap with other clubs and those talks are expected to continue while Dunlap takes time off.

The root cause of Dunlap’s unhappiness is a cut in playing time and it bubbled over late in their Week 7 loss to the Browns when Dunlap was seen arguing with an assistant coach on the sideline. That argument and Dunlap’s decision to make social media posts about selling his house were met with criticism by some other players on the team.

Dunlap has 18 tackles and a sack this season. He has 82.5 sacks since joining the Bengals as a 2010 second-round pick.

Report: Bengals tell Carlos Dunlap to stay home Wednesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk