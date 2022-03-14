Report: Bengals to sign Ted Karras to three-year deal

The Cincinnati Bengals and offensive lineman Ted Karras agreed to a three-year, $18 million deal on Monday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Karras returned to New England last season after one year with the Miami Dolphins. He was a key piece of the Patriots line, appearing in all 17 games, while starting 13 of them. Spending four seasons in his first stint with the Patriots, he signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins in March 2020. He started in all 16 games that year.

The Patriots drafted Karras in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL draft.

The #Bengals are signing OL Ted Karras to a 3-year, $18M deal, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

New England will now need to add depth to the offensive line, as Karras’ versatility will no longer be in the picture.

